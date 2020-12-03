Festival of Lights to display hot air balloons in special event

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Festival of Lights will be adding hot air balloons to its display on Saturday.

From 6 to 8 p.m. at Otsiningo Park, event organizers say four hot air balloons will be lit up among the other Christmas lights already on display.

The event is weather permitting.

Individuals can enjoy the light show everyday of the week until Jan. 10, 2021 for $15 per car.