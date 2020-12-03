Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 266 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Steelers improved to 11-0 with a disjointed 19-14 win over the undermanned Baltimore Ravens. The game was postponed three times while the Ravens dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced Baltimore to take the field minus star quarterback Lamar Jackson among others. The extended layoff led to some ugly football in a game filled with turnovers and inconsistent play. Still, the Steelers survived behind just enough offense and a defense that forced a pair of turnovers and had three sacks.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pitchers Héctor Neris, Zach Eflin, David Hale and Seranthony Domínguez have agreed to one-year contracts with the Philadelphia Phillies along with catcher Andrew Knapp. Neris gets $5 million and the chance to earn $50,000 in bonuses for games finished. Eflin receives $4.45 million and Hale $850,000 plus the chance to earn $300,000 for games: $60,000 apiece for 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50. Domínguez gets $727,500, and Knapp $1.1 million.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State’s defense is showing signs of improvement following a rocky start. The Nittany Lions held Michigan to just 17 points in a 27-17 victory. That snapped a streak in which Penn State had surrendered at least 30 points. The defense was reeling earlier in the season after standout linebacker Micah Parsons opted to sit out and prepare for the NFL draft. Linebacker Jesse Luketa says the defense has found its footing in recent weeks and believes it is headed in the right direction. Penn State travels to Rutgers on Saturday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to one-year deals with pitchers Jameson Taillon and Michael Feliz as well as shortstop Erik Gonzalez. The contracts mean the Pirates will avoid arbitration with all three players. Taillion gets $2.25 million, Feliz $1 million and Gonzalez $1,225,000. Taillon, a former first-round draft pick, is expected to return in 2021 after missing most of the last two years following Tommy John surgery. Feliz pitched in just three games during the abbreviated 2020 season due to a forearm injury. Gonzalez faded after a hot start but drove in a career-high 20 runs last season.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Seth Lundy hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 32 points, Myles Dread made a 3 at the buzzer, and Penn State beat VCU 72-69. Dread was scoreless and 0 for 4 from the field, all 3-point shots, before he took a pass from Jamari Wheeler and drained the winner from the right wing over the outstretched arm of 6-foot-9 — with a 7-4 wingspan — Hason Ward as time expired. Sam Sessoms scored 17 points for Penn State (2-0). Levi Stockard III led VCU (2-2) with 13 points and Nah’Shon Hyland scored 11.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Villanova stayed in Connecticut’s “Bubbleville” at the Mohegan Sun resort casino for a full week, playing four games, including two that were not on its schedule when the Wildcats arrived. Coach Jay Wright says he’s not worried about the physical toll that took on his team. But, the mental struggles, he said, were real. The coaches and players were basically locked in their hotel rooms for seven days, coming out only to eat, play basketball, get tested for the novel coronavirus and go for one or two walks outside as a group. Wright said his team left “Bubbleville” needing a mental break.