Militants open fire and burn police car in Philippine town

COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say dozens of militants aligned with the Islamic State group have opened fire on a Philippine army detachment and burned a police patrol car in a southern town but withdrew after troops returned fire. There were no immediate reports of injuries in Thursday night’s brief attack by the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Datu Piang town. But it sparked panic among residents and rekindled fears of a repeat of a 2017 militant siege of southern Marawi city that lasted for five months and ruined the mosque-studded city’s commercial district before being quelled by government forces. Regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. said government forces were in control of the situation.