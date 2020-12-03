Neris, Eflin among 5 to reach deals with Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pitchers Héctor Neris, Zach Eflin, David Hale and Seranthony Domínguez have agreed to one-year contracts with the Philadelphia Phillies along with catcher Andrew Knapp. Neris gets $5 million and the chance to earn $50,000 in bonuses for games finished. Eflin receives $4.45 million and Hale $850,000 plus the chance to earn $300,000 for games: $60,000 apiece for 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50. Domínguez gets $727,500, and Knapp $1.1 million.