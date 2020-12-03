Police: Couple flew to Hawaii despite positive virus tests

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say a couple was arrested at a Hawaii airport after traveling on a flight from the U.S. mainland despite knowing they were infected with COVID-19. The Kauai Police Department says Wesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson were arrested on suspicion of second-degree reckless endangering. Officials say Moribe and Peterson took COVID-19 tests in Seattle and received their positive results while flying to San Francisco. Officials say they were both asked to isolate but they decided to continue on to Hawaii where they live. Peterson did not immediately return voicemail messages seeking comment. A phone number associated with Moribe had been disconnected.