Rapper Casanova surrenders in federal racketeering case

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City rapper Casanova has surrendered to law enforcement following his indictment in a gang-related racketeering case. The rapper whose legal name is Caswell Senior pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of firearms possession, drug distribution and racketeering. He turned himself in to the FBI late Wednesday after being charged in the indictment of 18 members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. The gang is charged with crimes including the killing in September of a 15-year-old in Poughkeepsie. Casanova is not charged with killing the child. His defense attorney denied the charges and said authorities painted Casanova with a broad brush.