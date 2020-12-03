Snow and rain showers develop for Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low of 30 (26-32). Winds out of the south, southwest at 5-12 mph.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. 40%. Little to no snowfall accumulations expected. High of 42 (38-45). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. 40%. Low of 30 (27-32). Winds from southwest to northwest at 5-10 mph.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Scattered lake effect snow and rain showers. 40%. Snow fall accumulations of a dusting to an inch. Highest totals the further north and west. High of 38. Low of 26. Winds out of the north, northwest at 10-20 mph.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated lake effect snow showers. 30%. High of 32. Low of 22.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 34. Low of 23.



TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. High of 34. Low of 25.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 36. Low of 28.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 37.

There will be unsettled weather the next few days as a complex low pressure system moves into the northeast. Moisture out in front of the low will lead to some scattered snow showers Friday morning before transitioning over to rain. Shower activity remains scattered until later in the evening. This will be when the main low pressure is trying to phase with a weaker one off to the north. During this time period will be the best shot to see our most widespread precipitation. This will fall predominately as rain with a few higher locations in Delaware County seeing snow.



Once the low passes off to our east, the winds will shift to more out of the north, northwest allowing for lake effect snow showers to fire up off of Lake Ontario. Snow showers will persist through Sunday with accumulations on the light side.



By the start of next week conditions improve but the Southern Tier will still be left with clouds and below average temperatures.