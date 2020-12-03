The Latest: Biden says Fauci will be chief medical adviser

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden says he is keeping Dr. Anthony Fauci on as a chief medical adviser and a member of his COVID-19 advisory team.

Biden made the comments Thursday during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. He said he spoke with Fauci earlier in the day about the need to instill confidence in any coronavirus vaccine and the fact that “you don’t have to close down the economy” to combat the virus.

Biden says he’d be “happy” to get a vaccine in public to prove its safety.

The president-elect said it was also his “inclination” that, on his inauguration, he would ask the public to wear masks for 100 days to help drive down the spread of the virus.

5:10 p.m.

Attorney General William Barr is coming under criticism from members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who are demanding a full review of the presidential election won by Joe Biden.

Several Freedom Caucus members aligned with President Donald Trump stood outside the Capitol on Thursday saying Barr needs to quickly explain what he is doing to investigate the vote. Barr said this week that the Department of Justice has not seen evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson says, “It’s time, Mr. Attorney General. Please do your duty.”

Florida Rep. Ted Yoho says, “We’ll accept the results, but not until we’re shown the fraud was taken out of that.”

Trump has refused to accept results showing that he is the first incumbent since George H.W. Bush in 1992 to lose reelection.

Biden won 306 electoral votes compared to 232 for Trump. The Electoral College split matches Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton four years ago, which he described then as a “landslide.”

2:10 p.m.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has knocked down talk that she is in the running for President-elect Joe Biden’s secretary of health and human services.

Speaking Thursday afternoon at a weekly briefing on the status of the pandemic in Rhode Island, Raimondo took a few moments at the end of her prepared remarks to rule herself out of that job.

“I am not going to be President-elect Biden’s nominee for HHS secretary,” Raimondo said. “My focus is right here in Rhode Island, as I have said. I’m working 24/7 to keep Rhode Islanders safe and keeping our economy moving, and I have nothing else to add on that topic.”

The governor in recent days had been mentioned as a leading contender for the job, along with former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, co-chair of Biden’s coronavirus task force.

12:25 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden has tapped former Obama administration senior economic adviser Brian Deese to be director of the National Economic Council.

Deese is now the managing director and global head of sustainable investing at the BlackRock company. He worked on the auto bailout and environmental issues in the Obama White House, where he held the title of deputy director of both the NEC and the Office of Management and Budget.

Biden said Thursday in a prerecorded video announcing the appointment that Deese is “someone who looks at hard problems and finds solutions that help make life better for American families.”

Biden highlighted Deese’s expertise on climate policy, as he looks to make the issue a centerpiece of his White House agenda.

8:35 a.m.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is hiring veteran Democratic strategist Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff.

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team announced the choice Thursday.

Flournoy’s appointment adds to a team of Harris advisers led by Black women. Harris is of Jamaican and Indian heritage and is the nation’s first female vice president. Flournoy joins Ashley Etienne as Harris’ communications director and Symone Sanders as her chief spokeswoman.

Flournoy has served as chief of staff for former President Bill Clinton since 2013. That follows a career that took her to top posts at the Democratic National Committee, in the presidential campaigns of former Vice President Al Gore and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and with the American Federation of Teachers.

Harris also announced Rohini Kosoglu as her domestic policy adviser and Nancy McEldowney as her national security adviser.

Kosoglu served as Harris’ top adviser during the general election campaign. McEldowney is a former ambassador to Bulgaria and has 30 years of service in various diplomatic and foreign affairs jobs.