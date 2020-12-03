US virus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time

The U.S. has recorded over 3,100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, obliterating the record set last spring. The number of Americans hospitalized with the virus has eclipsed 100,000 for the first time. And new cases have begun topping 200,000 a day. That’s according to figures released Thursday. The three benchmarks altogether showed a country slipping deeper into crisis, with perhaps the worst yet to come. Millions of Americans disregarded warnings to stay home over Thanksgiving and celebrate only with members of their household.