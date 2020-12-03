Winter Wonderland Banners go up in the Village of Owego

OWEGO (WBNG) -- If you visit the Village of Owego sometime soon, you may notice some festive artwork.

The Tioga Arts Council partnered with the Historic Owego Marketplace to bring a series of community-based art initiatives to the village for the holiday season.

Around 27 community members created banners to hand up around Owego, with those as young as age 7 contributing, according to the Tioga Arts Council.

The hope, organizers say, is to keep up the holiday spirit as the town had to cancel the traditional "Lights on the River Banner' due to the pandemic.

But the Tioga Arts Council say they are thrilled with the community's response and turnout.

"Throughout all the months, what I find so heartening is how the community comes together despite the adversity and times that we are in," said Christina Di Stefano, Executive Director of the Tioga Arts Council, adding, "It's been so nice seeing a grandparent and grandaughter come in saying what a wonderful time they have."

Tioga Art Center also says they want to be able to continue to promote joy through art, especially during the difficult months ahead.

Organizers add they hope the art will draw more people to explore the downtown area and shop locally.