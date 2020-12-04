Wall Street heads back toward highs despite dour jobs report

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are heading back toward record highs on Friday, despite discouraging data detailing how much damage the deepening pandemic is doing to the job market. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher in morning trading, on pace to erase its slight loss from the day before and return to a record. The much weaker-than-expected jobs report may perversely have been bad enough to help kick Congress out of its paralysis and deliver more support for the economy. Hopes also remain deeply rooted on Wall Street that one or more coronavirus vaccines are on the way to rescue the global economy next year.