Binghamton Chamber of Commerce holds Job Fair, accepts resumes online

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Job seekers fled to the Holiday Inn in Binghamton Friday to take part in the Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Project Homecoming Job Fair.

Dozens of local employers were in attendance showcasing a multitude of job openings in our area.

Companies including Raymond Corp., Visions Federal Credit Union, and Mirabito were at the job fair speaking with prospective hires.

If you would have liked to attend the fair but didn't, or don't feel safe networking in-person during the pandemic, don't worry.

Representatives with the Binghamton Chamber of Commerce say there are many ways they can help you find a job.

Debby Evans, Event Manager with the Binghamton Chamber of Commerce said if the in-person job fair is nerve wreaking due to COVID, you are still able to send your resumes to the Chamber.

Evans said they will be creating a database for everyone who has attended the fair, as well as those who send in their resumes and employers.

"I'm encouraging everyone to send us your resume at GreaterBinghamtonChamber.com", Evans said.

The Chamber of Commerce said social distancing protocols were put in place for Friday's Job Fair for both the safety of the job seekers and employers.