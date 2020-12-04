Binghamton Firefighters ‘ring the bell, support The Salvation Army

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Fire is keeping up with an 8-year-old tradition as they "ring the bell" for The Salvation Army.

Binghamton firefighters were outside Price Chopper on Glenwood Avenue in Binghamton on Friday from 9 a.m.

The Red Kettle campaign allows The Salvation Army to serve more than 6 million people during the christmas season.

Funds raised through the Red Kettles means they can provide food, toys and clothing.

With the Pandemic in play, Binghamton Fire said helping out is apart of their calling.

"It solidifies what we do as a department, what we do as a job is a calling. It's just one more thing we can do for our community," one fire official told 12 News.