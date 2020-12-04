Broome County Rapid testing site moves to Vestal Public Library

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Broome County Rapid COVID-19 testing site is moving once again to a new location next week.

This week, the testing site was located at the Broome County Health Department.

The site will move on Monday, Dec. 7, to the Vestal Public Library, located at 320 Vestal Prakway E.

Officials say the site has open appointments for the upcoming week from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You must register online in order to be tested, or call 211.

Officials say the site is only to be used by those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. If you do not have symptoms of the virus, you can still sign up for a coronavirus test at the Binghamton University state testing site, or at UHS or Lourdes.

New York State officials say if you receive a positive COVID test you must continue to self-isolate. Those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus must self-quarantine also.