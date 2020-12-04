Bus plunges off bridge in Brazil, killing at least 10

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A bus has careened off a bridge in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, killing at least 10 people. Images on local media showed the smoking bus on its side atop train tracks after falling about 15 meters (49 feet) on Friday. The accident happened beside the Piracicaba River. While police say the death toll was at least 10, radio station CBN said that the death toll had reached 14 and that more than 20 people were injured.