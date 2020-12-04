Elections shaping up to become major issue in Legislature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania are drafting a boatload of voting-related legislation and are vowing to make a major initiative out of addressing what they deem to be problems arising from the election. Top Democrats quickly accused Republicans on Friday of setting up a “sham process” and undermining faith in elections. Republicans have already issued more than a half-dozen memos about forthcoming legislation stemming from the election. They will push to pass something before the May 18 primary election, although getting it signed into law will depend on Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat. Democrats say Republicans should have simply allowed counties to process mail-in ballots before Election Day.