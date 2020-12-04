Man taken to hospital following Binghamton house fire

11:49 A.M. UPDATE:

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton fire officials say one man was taken to Wilson Hospital, his condition is unknown as of 11:45 a.m.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Gerald Madden, the man and a home nurse were the only two people in the house when the fire broke out.

He says the nurse was unable to get the man out of the home before fire crews arrived. He noted that a fire alarm alerted the nurse to the fire before she saw black smoke.

The fire was put out, but officials do not have information as to what caused the fire.

Damage was limited to the first floor.

ORGINAL STORY:

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are responding to a house fire at 22 Denton Rd. in Binghamton Friday morning.

As of 11:13 a.m. dispatchers cannot comment if there are any injuries.

