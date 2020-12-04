Few showers tonight as low pressure passes

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Few showers north early before tapering off by midnight. 30% early north. Low of 31 (28-33). Winds out of the southwest changing to the north at 3-8 mph.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered lake effect snow showers. Steadiest snow showers north and west. 40%. Snowfall accumulations of a dusting to an inch. High of 37 (32-38). Winds out of the north, northwest at 10-20 mph.



SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers. Steadiest snow north and west. 40%. Snowfall accumulations of a dusting to an inch. Low of 24 (20-27). Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers. 30%. Snowfall accumulations of nothing to a dusting. High of 32. Low of 22.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High of 33. Low of 22.



TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy and chilly. High of 32. Low of 24.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 39. Low of 29.



THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. High of 41. Low of 30.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few rain and snow showers. 20%. High of 40.

Two areas of low pressure will begin to phase tonight creating a strong area of low pressure that is going to pass to our southeast Saturday morning impacting our weather for most of the weekend. Although we might not see any precipitation directly from the passing low, it will shift our wind direction to out of the north, northwest allowing for lake effect snow showers to fire up off of Lake Ontario. These snow showers will linger all the way through Sunday with some of the high accumulations out towards the Finger Lakes region.



Snow showers will taper off by Monday yet the clouds and below average temperatures will be with us for most of next week. More seasonable weather is expect by Friday when we usher in the next chance for some rain and snow.