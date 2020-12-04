Guthrie prepares to expand number of COVID beds as PA hospitalizations skyrocket

SAYRE, PA (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf predicts the state will run out of hospital beds by mid December, putting the pressure on already overwhelmed hospitals in the state.

Guthrie President and CEO Joe Scopelliti told 12 News while Guthire hasn't reached covid bed capactity yet, as of Friday the hospital had about 120 in-patient cases, with 85 in the hospital and the rest in nursing homes. That's about 80 percent of the hospital's coronavirus beds.

Scopelliti said running out of beds across the state is a real concern. He explained, "Mitigations that we have tried to this point in the fall have not worked very well. You only need to look at the number of positive cases and the number of hospitalizations."

He said there is a plan in place, should all the beds fill up. Like we saw earlier in the pandemic, some units may need to transition to more covid care and elective surgeries will be scaled back to meet the need for covid patients.