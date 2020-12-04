Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles somehow still have a legitimate shot to win the NFC East even after losing three straight to drop four games below .500. But they’re running out of time to turn things around. The Eagles trail the New York Giants and Washington by half a game in the division standings as they head to Green Bay for a Sunday matchup with the NFC North-leading Packers. Green Bay owns a three-game lead over Chicago and Minnesota in the NFC North and is coming off a 41-25 victory over the Bears.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to pursue perfection without outside linebacker Bud Dupree. Dupree is lost for the season after injuring his right knee in a victory over Baltimore that pushed the Steelers to 11-0. Rookie Alex Highsmith will get the first shot at replacing Dupree, whose eight sacks rank second on the team. This isn’t the first time this year the Steelers have lost a starting linebacker. Devin Bush went down in October with a knee injury. Coach Mike Tomlin says Highsmith is capable of taking over Dupree’s workload. Pittsburgh hosts Washington next week.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers will try to end a 13-game losing streak against Penn State when it takes on the struggling Nittany Lions on Saturday at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights are 2-4 and stopped a four-game losing streak last weekend with a win over Purdue. Penn State is 1-5 and ended its worst start to a season with a win over Michigan. While the two Big Ten Conference schools are in adjacent states, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano isn’t surprised a rivalry has not developed. He said those things happen only when the teams are competitive on the field. Penn State has dominated this series.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Camren Wynter had 23 points as Drexel got past Quinnipiac 70-58 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Springfield. Tymu Chenery led the Bobcats, who also lost to the Dragons a day earlier, with 13 points.

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten’s delayed, shortened season has proved to be a day-to-day adventure. From the first day of practice in October, when the players and coaches donned masks to plod carefully through a pandemic, there was no guarantee things would chug along smoothly. And they haven’t. Between the numerous cancellations, the inexplicable collapse of several traditional contenders and Northwestern’s rise from last to first, pretty much anything goes. It’s a time when Northwestern is assured a spot in the conference title game after going 3-9 last year and 1-8 in the Big Ten. The Wildcats earned the division title this week without even taking the field.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Keegan McDowell had a career-high 21 points as Liberty defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 78-62. McDowell hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Chris Parker had 13 points and six assists for Liberty (3-2). Shiloh Robinson and Blake Preston each had seven rebounds. Darius McGhee, whose 17 points per game coming into the matchup led the Flames, was held to eight points (3 of 10). Mark Flagg had 13 points for the Red Flash (1-3). Myles Thompson and Tyler Stewart each added 12 points.