Japan awaits spacecraft return with asteroid soil samples

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s space agency says its final checks confirmed the Hayabusa2 spacecraft is on track to return to Earth a capsule containing samples from a distant asteroid that could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on our planet. The spacecraft is making its final approach on its planned trajectory and is scheduled to separate the capsule Saturday afternoon from 136,700 miles away in a challenge requiring precision control. The capsule is programed to land in a remote, sparsely populated area of Woomera, Australia, on Sunday. Hayabusa2 left the asteroid Ryugu a year ago. Many fans gathered to observe the moment of the capsule separation at public viewing events across the country, including one at the Tokyo Dome stadium.