Minnesota attorney general to decide police shooting charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general will decide whether a St. Paul police officer should be charged in connection with last month’s non-fatal shooting of a Black man who had been hiding from police after he allegedly livestreamed a sexual assault. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday that he and the Washington County Attorney’s Office will review the Nov. 28 shooting of Joseph Javonte Washington after state investigators finish their probe. A criminal complaint says 31-year-old Joseph Javonte Washington livestreamed a sexual assault, then forced the woman to drive to St. Paul. Police tracked Washington to a trash bin. When he climbed out, the Black man was shot by Officer Anthony Dean.