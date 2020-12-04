Skip to Content

Optimism growing for COVID-19 relief bill as pressure builds

5:47 am National News from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Optimism about delivering long-sought COVID-19 relief is building on Capitol Hill after additional rank-and-file lawmakers voiced support for a bipartisan, middle-of-the-road plan taking shape in the Senate. Also, top congressional leaders connected on the topic for the first time in months. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — frequent rivals but proven dealmakers — spoke on the phone Thursday. Their conversation came the day after Pelosi signaled a willingness to make major concessions in search of a COVID-19 rescue package in the $1 trillion range. Some conservatives, including Republicans from COVID-19 hotspots like North Dakota and Iowa, said they were comfortable with an aid package carrying the almost $1 trillion price tag.

Associated Press

