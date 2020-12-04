Kuwait says ‘fruitful’ talks had on resolving Qatar crisis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait is saying there have been “fruitful discussions” at resolving the yearslong boycott of Qatar by four Arab nations. Kuwait state television carried a statement on Friday by its foreign minister, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah, saying the country’s ruler had been talking to President Donald Trump. Sheikh Ahmed said all hope to create a “final outcome” for peace between all the countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council “in the long run.” He also thanked Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a senior adviser, who also just visited the region.