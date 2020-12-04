‘Sounds for the Season’ by Binghamton High School Band, Choral, and Orchestra

(WBNG) -- On Thursday Dec. 17 the Binghamton High School Band, Choral, and Orchestra will present 'Sounds for the Season.' The holiday concert will be recorded live from the Binghamton High School Gym and available to watch on the Binghamton City School District Facebook page.

Coordinator of Special Events and Theatre, Lawrence Kassan, says it has been challenging to prepare for the performance while following coronavirus guidelines and practicing social distance, but the students have risen to the occasion.

A student performing in the concert, Haven Stetson, says the faculty and students have worked really hard to rehearse together while some students are on Zoom and other students are at school.

Kate Salamida, a student in Choir, says she is going to cherish this holiday concert because she will never perform in a concert quite like this again.

To watch the 'Sounds for the Season' holiday concert visit the Binghamton City School District Facebook page here.