Two Harpursville natives star in number one show on Netflix, The Queen’s Gambit

(WBNG) -- Twin brothers Matt and Russell Lewis were born and raised in Harpursville. Now, you'll find them starring in one of the newest shows on Netflix, The Queen's Gambit.

The show follows an orphaned chess prodigy on her way to becoming the world's best chess player. On her journey, she meets Matt and Mike, played by the Lewis brothers.

"We were always pretty creative kids," said Russell Lewis. "We spent our whole lives playing outside in the woods, and we were always creating characters in the stories."

The two didn't get into acting until a little later in life, eventually moving to California to continue their careers. Even though they've made it to the big screen, they have never forgotten where they came from.

"All those people get to see someone they knew or grew up with on the screen or on Netflix. It really makes their day, and that's what is really cool to see," said Matt Lewis.

If you think appearing in the number one show on Netflix is impressive, the Lewis brothers are continuing to make some big moves in Hollywood.

"I have been writing a new feature film and a short film that I wrote and we're both in is still going to the festival circuits so that's been winning some awards for us," said Matt Lewis.

They say they couldn't have accomplished it all without their hometown's support.

"We had so many caring people around us, from friends to family, to teachers," said Russell Lewis. "Success was never out of the question because we had such a great support system from the very beginning."

According to Netflix, a record-setting 62 million households chose to watch The Queen's Gambit in its first 28 days, making it Netflix's biggest scripted limited series to date. It also ranked number one in 63 countries.