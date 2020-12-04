UK-EU trade talks ‘paused’ with deal still elusive

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s chief negotiator says he and his British counterpart have agreed to “pause” trade negotiations while they brief their political leaders on the stalled talks. Michel Barnier said Friday the conditions for a deal have not been met and differences remain after a week of intense negotiations. He says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will discuss the state of the talks on Saturday. The U.K. left the EU early this year, but remains part of the 27-nation bloc’s economic embrace during an 11-month transition as the two sides try to negotiate a new free-trade deal to take effect Jan. 1