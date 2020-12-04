World War II vet beats COVID-19, marks 104th birthday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A World War II veteran from Alabama has recovered from COVID-19 in time to mark his 104th birthday. A relative says Major Wooten of Madison is physically drained and a little fuzzy mentally after battling the new coronavirus. But granddaughter Holly Wooten McDonald says he appears to be on the mend as he marks his birthday. McDonald said her grandfather tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 23 after her mother — his daughter — got the illness. He had to be hospitalized but got better after receiving a new treatment. Wooten left the hospital Tuesday, two days before his 104th birthday.