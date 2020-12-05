Annual Fill the Cruiser Toys for Tots Event in Vestal Walmart

VESTAL (WBNG) -- If you were on the vestal parkway earlier today and saw a lot of flashing lights, you may have driven past the "Fill the Cruiser" event for Toys for Tots.

The Fill the Cruiser event was hosted by local law enforcement to bring donations in for Toys for Tots for the upcoming holidays.

The police cars were parked in front of Walmart and people were stopping by with toys, filling up the car trunks.

Police say they are happy to be involved and give back.

"Being a part of Toys for Tots, it's a really good way to give back to the community we serve and the people we work with every day, it feels really good," said Christopher Marshall, Binghamton Patrolman and Director of Broome County Toys for Tots.

By 2 p.m., police say they only had about one to two more cars left to fill up.

If you missed the event, police say there will be other toy drives to drop off your toys or you can always drop them off in a designated location.

Police add that you can also make a monetary contribution.