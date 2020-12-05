Binghamton men drop season opener to Marist in overtime

VESTAL (WBNG) -- In an overtime battle, the Binghamton men's basketball team fell to Marist 68-65 to open the season.

Sophomore Brenton Mills led all scorers with 20 points. Senior Thomas Bruce put up a double-double in his return, with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

"I thought going into it, it was just going to be a starting point, whatever that was," said coach Tommy Dempsey. "Whether we won by twenty, lost by twenty, it was just nice to get out there and try to start to put your group together."

Off an inbound from George Tinsley, Cooperstown native Tyler Bertram hit a three-pointer with 1.4 seconds on the clock, to tie the game at 60 and bring it to overtime.

"The key is the inbounder. Obviously, he hit a big shot, I'm not taking anything away from Tyler, it was a big shot, a lot of guts. He hadn't played a lot in the second half and came in after sitting down for awhile," said Dempsey.

Dempsey said after starting a group today that had never played together, he saw a lot of good things they'll build off moving forward.

"I thought we played hard. You know we rebounded the ball well, we went after loose balls and guys played together, shared the ball," said Dempsey.

The men head to Marist tomorrow for a 4 p.m. game against the Red Foxes.