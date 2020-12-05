Champagnie’s 22 points, 10 boards help Pitt beat N. Illinois

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Champagnie had 22 points and 10 rebounds at Pittsburgh hit a season-high 14 3-pointers in the Panthers’ 89-59 win over Northern Illinois. Ithiel Horton, Xavier Johnson and Au’Diese Toney each scored 15 points for Pitt (2-1). Horton — who made nine 3s in a game for Delaware as a freshman — hit a season-high five 3-pointers, Champagnie added four 3s, and Johnson had seven assists. Champagnie sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around five points by Johnson in an 11-0 run that gave Pitt an 18-point lead with 39 seconds left in the first half. Trendon Hankerson hit four 3s and finished with career-high tying 18 points for Northern Illinois (0-3).