Gov. Cuomo: NY’s rate of positive COVID tests is 4.99%

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today the statewide rate of positivity for the coronavirus is 4.99%.

Governor Cuomo said that while the areas in the state considered focus zones are seeing a rate of positive virus cases of 6.17%, the remainder of the state outside of focus zones have reported a rate of 4.59%.

Cuomo has reported that 160,445 test results were taken in New York state yesterday yielding 7,372 positives.

Here in Broome County, 107 new positive cases were reported yesterday. The Southern Tier as a whole reported a 7 day average rate of positive COVID tests of 2.63%.

Governor Cuomo said, " I understand New Yorkers may be feeling COVID fatigue, especially now that we have entered the holiday season and the first batch of vaccines is a couple weeks away, but if there was ever a time to double down and be vigilant, it's now.

We continue to implement our data-driven winter plan and we are laser focused on making sure New York's hospitals have enough capacity. What's troubling is we are seeing a new trend where the majority of cases are traced to households and private gatherings."

The Governor said 69 COVID related deaths in the state were reported yesterday, including one in Broome County and two people in each Steuben, Chemung, and Chenango Counties.