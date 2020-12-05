Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons says the team struggled last season because people weren’t held accountable. Simmons hopes Doc Rivers can resolve those issues in his first season as coach. Simmons says he’s 100% healthy following surgery on his left knee in August that kept him from playing in the postseason. Simmons is tight with center Joel Embiid and says the two franchise stars are ready to lead the Sixers to their first NBA championship since 1983.