Indiana steel mill expected to soon restart blast furnace

GARY, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana steel mill that was taken offline earlier this year for a planned maintenance project is expected to restart this month. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel is restarting blast furnace #4 at its Gary Works steel mill next Tuesday — an earlier date than anticipated as the steel market recovers. The furnace was halted in April for maintenance and then left idle due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company has been recalling its steelworkers back to work as production resumes and blast furnaces come back online.