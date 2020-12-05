Ithaca man charged with burglary and grand larceny

ITHACA (WBNG) -- An Ithaca man has been arrested for two counts of burglary and two counts of grand larceny.

Ithaca Police say a number of items had been stolen from the Harold's Square Apartments construction site a number of times up until November 30.

Police say $8,000 worth of property was reported as stolen from those incidents.

A variety of appliances, construction materials, and electronic devices were among the items stolen from the site.



Police say they found these products to have been stolen during at least two occasions between November 25 and 30.



According to police, on December 2, police responded to check the welfare of an individual who was found unconscious next to the Apartments.

The individual, Daniel J. Yetsko, a 35-year-old male, was initially believed to have been a construction worker due to his clothing and his locations' close proximity to tools and supplies.

Yetsko had lost consciousness due to a medical condition.

Police say Yetsko was detained in relation to the investigation of the stolen property. Upon further investigation, police found the apartments had been burglarized in the morning of December 2 where over $65,000 worth of materials were reported to have been stolen and multiple areas had been damaged thoroughly.

Yetsko was taken into custody on Dec. 5 and was charged with the following:

2 counts of Burglary, 2nd degree, class C felonies

1 count Grand Larceny, 3rd degree, class D felony

1 count Grand Larceny, 2nd degree, class C felony

Yetsko was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.

As some of the property stolen continues to be unrecovered, police are asking anyone with further information to contact them. If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Police Tipline at 607-330-0000 or email the anonymous tip address at www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips.