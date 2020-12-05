Local Vendors come together for 2020 Holiday Artisan Show

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society hosted their 2020 Holiday Artisan showcase earlier today at American Legion Post 1645.

With 50 vendors in attendance, the showcase highlighted many local businesses in the area.

People who attended were able to stop by the different vendors' tables and pick up some Christmas gifts.

Event organizers say it's important to support small businesses, especially this year.

"Small businesses in the area and everywhere are really hurting right now," said Lauren Heilweil, Fund Development Coordinator for the Broome County Human Society.

She adds that it's important to give local businesses a chance to show off their products and to sell.

The event also adhered to social distancing guidelines which included mask wearing and contact tracing for everyone who came in and out.

The event also limited how many people could be in the building at a time.