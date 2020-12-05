More lake effect snow showers tonight

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered lake effect snow showers. 40%. Snowfall accumulations of a dusting to an inch. Low of 24 (19-25). Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers. 30%. Snowfall accumulations of a dusting. High of 32 (29-34). Winds out of the northwest at 7-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Lake effect snow showers tapering off. Low of 22 (20-25). Winds out of the northwest at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High of 31. Low of 22. Chance for a passing snow shower overnight into Tuesday. 20%.



TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. High of 32. Low of 21.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 37. Low of 29. Chance for lake effect snow showers overnight into Thursday. 20%.



THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. High of 41. Low of 30.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 40. Low of 29.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few rain and snow showers possible. 20%. High of 41.

Steady winds out of the northwest will help lake effect snow showers fire up tonight. Snow showers will be light and lingering into Sunday. The best chance to see snowfall accumulations will be out towards Cortland, Chenango, and Tompkins counties. The lake effect snow finally begins to taper Sunday evening.



Below average temperatures are expected to start the work week. Yet, there is some uncertainty of long we will remain precipitation free. The combination of the cold air in place and the Great Lakes still warm for this time of year, could lead to some instability in the atmosphere which could produce the chance for a few snow showers. Over the next few days we will be keeping our eyes on Monday night and Wednesday night. This will likely be the best time to see a snow shower.