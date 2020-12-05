Mourners gather for Palestinian youth shot by Israeli forces

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank as hundreds of Palestinians mourned the death of a 13-year-old who died after being shot by Israeli troops during clashes with a stone-throwing crowd. The clashes took place Saturday between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces in Almugayer village, where Ali Abu Alia was hit in the stomach and died later at a hospital Friday. The top U.N. political envoy in the region Nikolay Mladenov said he was “appalled” by the killing of the teen. and called for investigation. The Israeli military said “dozens of rioters” hurled rocks at Israeli soldiers and border police, who responded with “riot dispersal means”. It denied that its forces had used live ammunition.