NBA: Teams that break virus protocols may lose games, picks

NBA teams that don’t comply with league rules designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus this season could face major penalties such as forfeiting games or draft picks. The league also says it and the National Basketball Players Association will discuss players, coaches and other staff being required to receive a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available. The NBA strongly urged teams to encourage players and others to get flu shots, and said that effective immediately players, coaches and some essential staff must avoid bars, lounges, clubs, public gyms, spas and pool areas. The protocols document that the league distributed to teams Saturday has more detail than the draft version that was distributed last weekend. A copy of it was obtained by The Associated Press.