Penn State beats Rutgers for 14th straight time, 23-7

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Sean Clifford threw a 29-yard touchdown and Penn State’s defense set up three scores with stops or takeaways as the Nittany Lions beat Rutgers a 23-7. Penn State dominated both sides of the ball in winning its second straight and beating the Scarlet Knights for the 14th straight time. The Nittany Lions outgained Rutgers 381-205. Clifford opened the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown pass to true freshman Parker Washington with 3:32 left in the first quarter. Devyn Ford scored on a 7-yard run in the second. Th Nittany Lions got 3 field goals.