Reyna, McKennie, Pulisic 1st US trio of Euro goals since ’05

Three Americans scored in Europe’s top five leagues on the same day for the first time in 15 years — since the father of one of the trio was among the U.S. players to score. Gio Reyna scored his second Bundesliga goal in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 tie at Eintracht Frankurt. Weston McKennie got his first goal for Juventus in a 2-1 victory over Torino in Italy’s Serie A, and Christian Pulisic scored his first goal this season in Chelsea’s 3-1 Premier League win over Leeds on Saturday. Claudio Reyna, Brian McBride and Jermaine Jones scored on Aug. 27, 2005.