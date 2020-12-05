Romania: Election expected to usher in ‘European’ generation

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanians are voting in a legislative election this weekend that is expected to restore some measure of stability in a country with one of the European Union’s highest emigration rates, and to bring to power a generation that came of age in a time of national turmoil and strongly identifies as European. Cabinet shakeups and no-confidence votes have given Romania five prime ministers in as many years. Sunday’s election is expected to favor reform-oriented politicians who are united in their resolve to keep Romania in step with the EU mainstream and away from the camp of post-communist nations such as Hungary and Poland, who have populist, euroskeptic leaders.