Rt. 235 crash closes lanes, diverts traffic

CHENANGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- According to 511 NY, a crash on Route 235 between Davey Rd. and Mendenhall Rd. in Coventry has slowed and redirected traffic.

511 NY reports all lanes of traffic have been blocked and those traveling in the Northbound and Southbound lanes are being redirected.

511 NY states injuries have been reported as a result of the crash, but the extent of injuries has not been announced.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as we gather more information.