Sacred Heart Ukrainian Church hosted its Christmas Takeout Bazaar

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Local churches are getting into the holiday spirit.

The Sacred Heart Ukrainian Church in Johnson City hosted their annual Christmas Bazaar.

The event also had people selling certain Christmas gifts like traditional Ukrainian ornaments, crafts, baked goods, and meals.

The church says they hope to promote their culture and welcome new people in.

"This year we tried to do our best with COVID and be COVID safe while also bringing our culture to people," said Sophia Czabala, daughter of one of the Church's Priests. Czabala added they also hope to bring some financial support to the church.

Sacred Heart Church adds that they host an Easter Bazaar and Summer festival as well.

They say they are grateful for those who attended, adding that they adhered to social distancing guidelines.

The church adds that they will continue also be doing takeout food orders next week, saying they already are pretty booked up.