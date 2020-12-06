1 person has died in 3 car crash on Rt. 235

TOWN OF COVENTRY (WBNG) -- One person has died after a three-car crash took place on State Highway 235 Saturday evening.

Chenango County Police say they responded to reports of a 3 vehicle crash in the Town of Coventry.

Police say two drivers were traveling southbound on Rt.235; Driver 1, Austin R. Smith, age 20 of Harpersville who was driving a Lexus, and Driver 2, Kyle E. Smith, age 26 of Afton who was driving a Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep attempted to pass the driver of the Lexus southbound.

As Driver 2 attempted to pass Driver 1, Driver 3, Dennis E. Robinson Jr, age 36 of Susquehanna, P.A. who was driving a truck, was traveling south in the northbound lane.

Chenango County Police say the driver of the Jeep tried to avoid the truck and swerved in front of the Lexus.

The driver of the Jeep hit the front of the Lexus on the drivers' side, causing the vehicle to move into the shoulder of the road.

The driver of the Jeep lost control and exited the roadway on the western shoulder and flipping in an open field.

The driver of the Lexus, Austin Smith, tried to get back onto the road from the shoulder. Smith slid across the road into the northbound lane facing east and was struck on the passenger side by Robinson Jr., the driver of the truck.

Austin Smith sustained massive trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both of the other drivers were taken to Wilson to be treated for injuries.

Members of the Coventry and Sidney Fire and Rescue Teams responded to the scene.

Chenango County Police say the Fire Police and New York State DOT also assisted at the scene with traffic diversion.