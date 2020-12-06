Cold night with a few flurries

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow flurries. 30%. Low of 22 (19-25). Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated lake effect snow flurries. 20%. Best chance for peeks of sunshine will be the further south, especially in PA. High of 30 (26-33). Winds out of the west, northwest at 5-10 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with passing snow showers between 8PM and midnight. 40%. Snowfall accumulations of a trace to a coating. Low of 21 (17-23). Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.



TUESDAY: Chance for isolated lake effect snow flurries early 20%. Mostly to cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon. High of 32. Low of 21.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers 30%. High of 37. Low of 29.



THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. High of 42. Low of 28.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 43. low of 28.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers 30%. High of 46. Low of 38.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High of 42.

Chilly temperatures are going to carry over into the start of the work week along with the chance for some light lake effect snow showers. The combination of low level flow out of the north to west and some instability in the atmosphere will lead to snow flurries on Monday. Best chance to see some widespread snow will be Monday evening as a weak trough will move through the region.



Another trough will move into the region come Wednesday which will allow for more lake effect snow showers to develop. Thursday and Friday will usher in some quieter conditions along with warmer than average temps.