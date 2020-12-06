Georgia governor again rejects lawmakers replacing electors

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is again telling lawmakers that he won’t call a special session to overturn Georgia’s election results. Four Republican state senators have launched a petition to force Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to call lawmakers together so they could appoint 16 presidential electors who will support Republican President Donald Trump instead of Democratic president-elect Joe Biden. Republican Brian Kemp issued a joint statement Sunday with Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, saying it would violate state law for the General Assembly to name electors. Current state law calls for the governor to certify electors after results are certified. Trump on Saturday pushed Kemp to call a special session, but Kemp refused.