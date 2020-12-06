Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Sean Clifford threw a 29-yard touchdown and Penn State’s defense set up three scores with stops or takeaways as the Nittany Lions beat Rutgers a 23-7. Penn State dominated both sides of the ball in winning its second straight and beating the Scarlet Knights for the 14th straight time. The Nittany Lions outgained Rutgers 381-205. Clifford opened the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown pass to true freshman Parker Washington. Devyn Ford scored on a 7-yard run in the second. The Nittany Lions got 3 field goals in posting the 900th win in program history.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. defended his WBC and IBF welterweight championships with a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia in the Texan’s first fight since a car crash that almost derailed his promising career. Two judges scored it 116-112 for Spence with the other at 117-111 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. It was Spence’s third title defense on his home turf and came 14 months after the Texan escaped injury in a high-speed crash near downtown Dallas. Spence is still undefeated. Garcia lost for the third time in six fights.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Champagnie had 22 points and 10 rebounds at Pittsburgh hit a season-high 14 3-pointers in the Panthers’ 89-59 win over Northern Illinois. Ithiel Horton, Xavier Johnson and Au’Diese Toney each scored 15 points for Pitt (2-1). Horton — who made nine 3s in a game for Delaware as a freshman — hit a season-high five 3-pointers, Champagnie added four 3s, and Johnson had seven assists. Champagnie sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around five points by Johnson in an 11-0 run that gave Pitt an 18-point lead with 39 seconds left in the first half. Trendon Hankerson hit four 3s and finished with career-high tying 18 points for Northern Illinois (0-3).

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — AJ Bramah scored the first four points of the game, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds as Robert Morris topped Point Park 75-57 in its season opener. Olisa Ngonadi added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Robert Morris. Dante Treacy added 12 points. Trayden Williams had six points, six assists and five steals. Williams, making his collegiate debut, was part of the reason Point Park was harried into 22 turnovers. The NAIA Pioneers were led by Xavier Prince’s 12 points and seven rebounds. Jesse Calloway added 10 points.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense will have a new look when it faces Washington. Rookie linebacker Alex Highsmith will make his first NFL start in place of veteran Bud Dupree, who was lost for the season with a knee injury suffered in a win over Baltimore. The Steelers selected Highsmith in the third round of the draft out of Charlotte and he’s already made an impact, picking off a pass against the Ravens last month that keyed a comeback victory. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler says Highsmith has come along quickly and never asks the same question twice. The Steelers can lock up a playoff berth with a victory Monday.

UNDATED (AP) — Three Americans scored in Europe’s top five leagues on the same day for the first time in 15 years — since the father of one of the trio was among the U.S. players to score. Gio Reyna scored his second Bundesliga goal in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 tie at Eintracht Frankurt. Weston McKennie got his first goal for Juventus in a 2-1 victory over Torino in Italy’s Serie A, and Christian Pulisic scored his first goal this season in Chelsea’s 3-1 Premier League win over Leeds on Saturday. Claudio Reyna, Brian McBride and Jermaine Jones scored on Aug. 27, 2005.