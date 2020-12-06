Japanese space officials eager to analyze asteroid samples

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese space officials say they are excited about the return of a capsule that safely landed in Australian Outback on Sunday while carrying soil samples from a distant asteroid so they can start analyzing what they say are treasures inside. The capsule’s delivery by the Hayabusa2 spacecraft completes its six-year sample-return mission and opens the door for research into finding clues to the origin of the solar system and life on Earth. The capsule will be packed in a container as soon as its preliminary treatment at an Australian lab is finished and brought back to Japan this week, according to Satoru Nakazawa, a project sub-manager.