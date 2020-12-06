Main Street in Susquehanna welcomes Christmastime

SUSQUEHANNA, PA (WBNG) -- Harper Hill Crafts hosted Christmas on Main Street in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania today.

With Christmas music playing, local vendors and businesses lined up and down Main Street to take part in the event.

Vendors sold food, Christmas ornaments, gifts, and other festive items along Main St.

The event also had pony rides for sale and reindeer feed to buy and put out on Christmas for Santa's team.

The event was topped off with Santa Claus himself riding down Main Street on his sleigh.

Christmas on Main Street provided holiday fun for the entire family to enjoy.

"We came out to enjoy the festivities," one Susquehanna resident said, "and to have a good time."